Watertown man who allegedly stole car, robbed downstate bank, apprehended by NYPD

Apr. 10—MONTICELLO — A Watertown man who allegedly stole a car from the city and robbed a bank in Sullivan County has been apprehended.

According to officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, Charles Pratt, 33, of Watertown, entered a M&T Bank in the downstate city of Monticello about 1:20 p.m. Friday

Police say Mr. Pratt passed a note to the teller saying he had a gun on him, demanding money. He was given an unspecified amount of cash, and fled the scene.

Police said he was driving a stolen 2015 Ford Explorer Limited, which was reported stolen in Watertown that day.

Mr. Pratt was seen driving in New York City, in Manhattan and Queens. Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric J. Chabody said on Sunday that Mr. Pratt had been apprehended Saturday night in Manhattan by the New York Police Department.

Mr. Chabody said Mr. Pratt was found asleep in the Ford that was reported stolen in Watertown.

He was charged by New York City police with grand theft auto. Mr. Chabody said they expect he will be released and taken into custody by Sullivan County sheriff's deputies on the bank robbery charge.