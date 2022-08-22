Watertown man arrested on Alabama charge of transmitting obscene materials, police say

A Watertown man wanted in Alabama has been arrested, according to a news release from the Watertown Police Department.

Dustin Schlosser, 38, was wanted as part of an ongoing sex crimes investigation being handled by the Rainbow City Police Department, according to the release. Rainbow City law enforcement contacted Watertown police on Aug. 12 to help with the case.

Schlosser faces an Alabama charge of transmitting obscene materials. When he was arrested, officers found that he had methamphetamine, according to the release, so he also faces a South Dakota charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Watertown police detectives found Schlosser in the 600 block of Kemp Avenue East and took him into custody, per the release. He is being held on a $60,000 cash bond for the warrant out of Alabama. Bond for the drug charge was set at $1,000 cash, according to Watertown police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Wanted in Alabama for obscene materials charge, Watertown man arrested