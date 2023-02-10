Watertown man arrested after allegedly setting fire to pile of garbage on porch

Feb. 10—WATERTOWN — City police have charged Christopher D. York, 36, with second-degree arson, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief after an investigation into a large pile of burning garbage on the porch of 525 Olive St.

The city manager's information report states that at around 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 1, patrols responded to the Olive Street address and found a large pile of burning garbage.

Patrols had allegedly been at the address a short time prior in regard to a dispute between the upstairs and downstairs tenants.

The fire was allegedly in front of the porch door, the only exit for the upstairs tenant who was in the apartment at the time.

The Watertown Fire Department extinguished the blaze.