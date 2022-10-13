Watertown man arrested on multiple child sex charges

Oct. 13—WATERTOWN — A Watertown man was arrested by state troopers Wednesday on multiple sex charges.

Jeremy F. Snyder, 37, was charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sex act under two different provisions of the law, and two counts of first-degree criminal sex abuse, also under two different provisions of state law.

All the charges are felonies.

Snyder is accused of forcing sexual conduct on a child younger than 13 years old on multiple occasions.

Snyder was arraigned in Lewis County's Centralized Arraignment Part Court and remanded to Lewis County jail without bail.

New York State Police were assisted by New York State Parole and Jefferson County Child Protective Services in the investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.