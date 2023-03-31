Watertown man arrested on multiple felonies after allegedly damaging and stealing property from vehicles

Mar. 31—WATERTOWN — A Watertown man was arrested Wednesday by state police for multiple felonies and a misdemeanor after police say he stole property from vehicles and damaged the vehicles in the town of Pamelia.

Edgar L. Richardson, 45, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and third-degree criminal trespass.

A news release from state police alleges Mr. Richardson caused damage to and stole property from several vehicles at a business in the town of Pamelia in 2021.

Mr. Richardson was arraigned and remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.