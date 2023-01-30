Watertown man charged with making meth at Ohio Street apartment

Jan. 30—WATERTOWN — A city man faces methamphetamine possession counts after a search warrant was executed Friday at his Ohio Street apartment and 36 grams of the drug were allegedly found.

George J. Lewis, 42, is charged by the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a child.

The task force said in a statement that information had been developed that Mr. Lewis was making and selling methamphetamine at his residence at 1708 Ohio St., Apt. 102, the East Hills Apartments.

Part-time City Court Judge Eric T. Swartz signed a search warrant for the premises and the task force executed it with the assistance of city police's identification and strategic response team units, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and its emergency response team, state police, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Upon entry, the task force found Mr. Lewis and his girlfriend, LeeAnn Tedford, to whom the apartment is leased, and Ms. Tedford's two children, ages 14 and 7. They also allegedly found several components that are used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

After the residents were removed from the apartment, a state police clandestine lab response team was asked to assist at the scene and 36 grams of methamphetamine, more than 8 ounces of liquid containing methamphetamine, components used in the manufacture of the drug and scales used to weigh it were allegedly found.

Mr. Lewis, who is under state parole supervision, was arraigned Saturday and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.

Police said the investigation is continuing and additional charges are pending.