Watertown man charged with ramming truck into patrol vehicle, fleeing police

Jun. 5—WATERTOWN — Travis Lashure, 31, Michigan Avenue, was arrested after city police say he fled from officers last week.

A news release from the Watertown Police Department states that at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, a uniformed patrol attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a pickup truck in the 200 block of State Street in Watertown for a speed violation.

The driver of the vehicle, who police identified as Mr. Lashure, allegedly fled from the officer into the J.B. Wise parking lot, then on to Black River Parkway before continuing on Factory Street.

Police said Mr. Lashure stopped his vehicle on Factory Street and reversed, causing the flatbed of his truck to strike the front of a marked city police vehicle.

The vehicle then continued onto the Pearl Street bridge, stopped, and then reversed again ramming into the front of the patrol vehicle, causing severe damage, police said. Police allege that the damage disabled the patrol vehicle and Mr. Lashure fled the scene.

Mr. Lashure was arrested Sunday on Red Lake Road in Theresa on a warrant for a violation of probation. He was held in Jefferson County jail pending arraignment county court.

He was also charged by the Watertown Police Department on Monday with second-degree attempted assault, a felony, and first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony. He is set to be arraigned in city court.

City police were assisted by the Metro Jefferson Drug Task Force, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County Probation Department, Watertown City Fire Department and Guilfoyle Ambulance.