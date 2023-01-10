Watertown man charged with stealing pickup truck in Pamelia, leading speedy chase through city

Jan. 10—WATERTOWN — City police and Jefferson County sheriff's deputies arrested a Watertown man Monday after they say he stole a pickup truck from a Pamelia residence and led them on a speedy chase that ended on Washington Street.

In a news release issued Monday night, state police said they responded at about 11:12 a.m. to a residence on Route 37 in Pamelia for a stolen vehicle complaint. The truck's owner told troopers that he left his 2023 Toyota Tundra running when he let his dog out of the house. A suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Wallace H. Gibbs III, jumped into the vehicle and drove off, according to the complaint.

Emergency dispatches indicated that speeds reached 60 mph during the pursuit that ended with the Toyota Tundra surrounded by patrol cars at Washington Street and Flower Avenue West in the city.

Along with state police, patrols from the city and county attempted to stop the vehicle as it drove through the city.

Mr. Gibbs was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor. Troopers say the weapons charge was filed because Mr. Gibbs had a metal dagger.

Mr. Gibbs was arraigned in City Court and remanded to Jefferson County jail on $7,500 cash bail, $25,000 bail bond or $50,000 partially secured surety bond.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Watertown Police Department.