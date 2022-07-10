Watertown man cited with DWI following early Saturday morning crash

Jul. 10—WATERTOWN — One man was charged with driving while intoxicated early Saturday after a vehicle was driven off Huntington Street and into a pole, city police said.

According to city police, Joseph W. Manson, 25, of Watertown, had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.14% when drove off the road and collided with a pole. He was also cited with an unsafe lane change.

City police say that his truck was the only vehicle involved.

National Grid was called to the scene to evaluate the pole.

Mr. Manson was released with an appearance ticket for Watertown City Court.