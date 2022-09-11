Watertown man in custody after Saturday night shooting on State Street

Sep. 11—WATERTOWN — A local man is in custody after police say he shot a man in the legs Saturday night.

Marcus A. Taylor, 49, of 24097 State St., Watertown, was charged by city police with first-degree assault and criminal use of a firearm on Saturday.

According to a media release from city police, at about 9:42 p.m. Saturday, a shooting was reported at the intersection of State and William streets.

Police said Mr. Taylor shot an unidentified 29-year-old man in the legs. The victim was hospitalized.

Mr. Taylor was arrested at about 10:01 p.m., taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, and held pending arraignment.

Police are asking any members of the public who have information about the incident to contact them at (315) 782-2233.

The city police department was assisted in responding to the shooting by state police, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Watertown City Fire Department and Guilfoyle EMS.