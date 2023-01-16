Watertown man faces charges of rape, possession of child pornography

A Watertown man was arrested Friday in connection to an ongoing investigation with the Watertown Police Department.

Ted TJ Hurkes, 44, has been charged with eight counts of felony possession and manufacturing of child pornography; felony rape of someone younger than 13 years old; sexual contact with a child younger than 16 years old; and sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release from the Watertown Police Department.

Hurkes was taken into custody in the 500 block of Airport Drive. Investigators subsequently searched the 1100 block of 17th Street Northeast.

The Watertown Police Department was assisted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations. According to the news release the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

