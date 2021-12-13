Watertown man found with child pornography sentenced to 6 years

A Watertown man convicted on a federal charge of possession of child pornography was sentenced to six years in prison.

Derek Michael Mason, 20, was sentenced Dec. 6. He was also ordered to be on supervised release for five years after getting out of prison and pay a $5,000 fine and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Mason was indicted in 2020 on a charge of receipt and distribution of child pornography and transportation of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in August.

Mason was accused of knowingly possessing graphic images and video files depicting one or more minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct between May 1, 2017 and May 5, 2020.

Mason accessed and downloaded the files using his cellphone, which constitutes interstate commerce.

