Watertown man involved in Capitol riot admits to having sawed-off shotgun in Lewis County

Dec. 16—WATERTOWN — A town of Watertown man facing sentencing for his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a charge that he possessed a sawed-off shotgun uncovered at his residence during the investigation of his activities at the riot.

Rafael Rondon, 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, to possession of an unregistered sawed-off shotgun, He admitted that he possessed the weapon hidden at a relative's property in Lewis County on June 29, 2021. According to court documents, the gun was found in an outbuilding on Cut Off Road in Castorland.

At the time, FBI agents, U.S. Capitol Police and state police had gone to his residence to execute a search warrant as Mr. Rondon and his mother, Maryann Mooney-Rondon, were being investigated for their alleged criminal activity surrounding the Jan. 6 incursion. According to U.S. attorneys, the cut barrel of a 12-gauge shotgun was discovered during the search and Mr. Rondon admitted that he possessed a sawed-off shotgun, subsequently leading investigators to the Lewis County property where it was recovered.

Mr. Rondon pleaded guilty Dec. 5 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony, for his activities inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

He and his mother both were indicted Dec. 8, 2021, on nine counts for their roles in the riot which included, according to court documents, an intrusion by the pair into the suite of House Speaker Nancy P. Pelosi at the moment the congresswoman's laptop was stolen. The indictments also said the pair stole filtering respiratory protective devices kept in the Capitol for members of Congress and staff for self-rescue in the event of exposure to carbon monoxide, chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear contaminants.

A criminal complaint filed in the matter indicated the Rondons were identified inside the Capitol by photos taken by others at the scene. The FBI's Washington field office published a collection of images of individuals it was seeking to identify in connection with the Capitol riot. On May 4, 2021, the FBI received an electronic tip that identified Mrs. Mooney-Rondon and her son. A review of information received from their cellphone service provider placed the pair in the geographic area of the Capitol, including in its interior, on Jan. 6.

Mr. Rondon, who is presently residing in Florida, faces up to 20 years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine for his guilty plea to obstruction of an official proceeding when he is sentenced in that matter on March 13 in Washington. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 for having the sawed-off shotgun. He is due to be sentenced April 21 in Syracuse on that count.

Mrs. Mooney-Rondon has pleaded not guilty to the counts contained against her in the indictment. A trial in the matter has been scheduled for Jan. 30 in Washington in that case.