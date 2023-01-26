Watertown man released Monday without bail on sex crime count dies by apparent suicide

Jan. 26—WATERTOWN — A Watertown man and former Onondaga County sheriff's deputy released without bail after being arraigned Monday on a charge of committing a sex crime against a child died by apparent suicide Thursday, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

Alexander S. Nicholson, 47, was charged by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Monday with second-degree criminal sexual act, a felony.

The sheriff's office said the arrest came amid an ongoing investigation that was prompted by a male victim reporting the abuse to have happened in 2013, when the victim was 13 years old.

Nicholson had previously been convicted of the same charge in November 2011 and served two years in state prison. According to the New York sex offender registry through the Division of Criminal Justice services, the male victims were 14 and 16 years old at the time.

Nicholson was released without bail to pre-trial release to probation, a move which had Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna S. Mills criticizing the state's bail laws. Her office had requested that he be held on $100,000 bail, but City Court Judge Anthony M. Neddo determined Nicholson was not a flight risk and imposed no bail.

The investigation into the 2013 allegations will continue, according to the district attorney's office.

"The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office continue in their plea to the public that if anyone has information regarding the prior investigation we would ask you to contact Detective Carrie Mangino of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office," a news release from the District Attorney's Office reads. "We would like to continue to provide any needed services for those who may (have) relevant information relating to the prior investigation."

The investigation into Nicholson's death is being handled by city police.