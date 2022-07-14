Watertown man sentenced to 52 months in prison for meth, firearms convictions

Jul. 14—SYRACUSE — A Watertown man was sentenced Tuesday to more than four years in federal prison for meth and weapons possession convictions.

George D. Robinson, 38, was sentenced in federal court in Syracuse to 52 months for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms by a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York announced Wednesday.

Mr. Robinson was arrested after the execution of a search warrant at his residence on Feb. 5, 2021.

During the search, police seized methamphetamine and an unspecified number of handguns. Mr. Robinson had previously been convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in 2003, for which he served two years in federal prison.

He was ordered to serve a four-year term of supervised release following his 52-month incarceration.

The case was investigated by the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick prosecuted the case.