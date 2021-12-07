Watertown man sentenced to federal prison on drug trafficking charges

Dec. 7—WATERTOWN — A Watertown man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Binghamton to 68 months in prison after pleading guilty to distributing and conspiring to distribute illegal drugs in Central New York.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Kavon Mason, 33, admitted with a previous guilty plea that between January 2019 and July 2020 he conspired to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine in Watertown and the surrounding areas. He did this by traveling to Arizona and other locations to purchase the drugs and then would mail them back to Central New York using the U.S. Postal Service.

Mr. Mason sent the packages to various addresses and usually used fake names, and Mr. Mason and others would then receive the packages and distribute the drugs.

Mr. Mason also was ordered to serve four years of supervised release and pay $42,000, which represents his proceeds from the drug trafficking conspiracy, and is also to pay a $5,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with assistance from the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force.