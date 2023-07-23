Watertown mayor fires back

Jul. 22—Early on in Tuesday evening's Watertown City Council meeting, Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings addressed alleged accusations that were circulating on social media.

"It's coming from three disgruntled former employees, and I'll get into the specifics of that here in a few minutes," Jennings said. "Each of them has an axe to grind with me, and with our community. They have taken this misinformation to Facebook and to talk radio. Those employees are Eric Austin, Donna Gray, and Lee Lasater."

Gray resigned from the Watertown Police Department effective June 30. Austin was terminated from the Watertown Police Department. Lasater was terminated from the Watertown Volunteer Fire Department.

There are allegedly three main allegations circulating on social media.

"One of the things on there was that I have absconded with the money for the sewer project," Jennings said. "Folks, I haven't absconded with any money, but it's led to allegations on Facebook and talk radio that I'm a criminal. I haven't taken any money."

Jennings said that the city hasn't received the money for the sewer project yet.

"The second thing they said was that city employees finished concreting my driveway," Jennings said. "Bond Construction did my driveway, and I wrote him a check. The two guys are here. I wrote him a check. But that's the stuff that got out there. They said Bob Morgan and his crew were pouring concrete at my house ... no."

The final allegation that Jennings said was circulating was that he'd instructed city employees to dump raw sewage into Watertown's water supply.

"Come on folks ... I live here," Jennings said. "I drink the water. I bathe in the water. We cook in the water. We water our dogs with the water."

The Watertown water system is run by four certified operators, and the city submits an annual water quality report to the state each year. The city is currently seeking a grant to solve some issues with the sewer system.

"We are seeking a grant — probably most of it's going to be a loan — to repair the problems we have with our sewer system," Jennings said. "One of the problems we have is that the main interceptor sewer runs down the middle of Round Lick Creek. It's buried under Round Lick Creek."

Jennings has allegedly been contacted by several individuals since the allegations were made on social media.

"I had people contacting me Saturday night while I was at the jazz festival saying, 'I hope you rot in prison,' " Jennings said. "That's alright. They can say that. I'm not a prude. I understand that, when you take this job on, you have a right to disagree with me or a decision I make or a recommendation I make. That's part of it. I can live with that, but when my kids have to read that, that's where I draw the line."

Watertown

Police Department allegations

At the June 29 Watertown City Council meeting, Gray presented several concerns she had about the Watertown Police Department in front of the city council. She made mention of a traffic stop and alleged that Watertown Police Chief Bill Laney had let a carful of 17 persons illegally in the United States go.

"I had a van pulled over with 17 illegal immigrants in it with no ID," Gray said at the June 29 meeting. "I had to call Chief Laney on his phone because he didn't have his radio on and didn't know I was on traffic stop. When he made the scene and I asked him, 'This is situation that I've got ... this is probably going to be one of two things,' he said, 'We don't need that here. Just give him a verbal warning and send them on their way.' (She replied), 'But sir, you just said in a mandatory meeting (to not allow people who are in the U.S. illegally to go).' (He said) just do it. It's on body cam. Pull the footage. It's things like that ... officer safety, community safety. These are safety issues for the people in this community, and they deserve better than that."

The body-cam footage in question was available for viewing immediately after Tuesday night's city council meeting. Laney walked viewers through the footage.

"Right off the bat on the traffic stop, look what she's got in her hand," Laney said. "She said before the council and everybody that it was illegal aliens that didn't have IDs, that they were a threat to everybody and that there was 17 people in the van."

As the footage played, Gray approaches the vehicle after stopping the driver for speeding. The driver gives her his driver's license and says that he's a transit driver, transporting other workers.

Gray called in the stop and returns to the police vehicle. From there, she called Laney.

That night, Laney said that he was in the office doing a required training. When Gray called him, he arrived on the scene a few minutes later.

Gray showed Laney the driver's ID and paperwork. Laney told her to run his ID to see if there's any outstanding warrants.

"She made the statement that I told her, 'You can't let people go that are here illegally,' and then, I let him go, and he was illegal," Laney said. "He wasn't illegal. He was speeding. If you want to write him a speeding ticket, write him a speeding ticket, but you can't arrest him for speeding. I told her what I'd do was run the 29s (a search for outstanding warrants), check to see if he's wanted, and if he's not, I would let him go. The reason why I said that is because you've got a person coming from Arizona going to Indiana. He's got a Mexican driver's license. The vehicle is registered from Arizona, at least I think it was. You think he's going to come back to Tennessee for a ticket ... no."

No speeding ticket was issued the night of the traffic stop.

"You heard what she said," Laney said. "You've seen what the truth was. You decide. I'm can't tell you what to believe. But to me, it's pretty cut and dry."