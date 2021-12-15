Watertown mother, son enter not guilty pleas for alleged roles in Jan. 6 Capitol incursion

Dec. 15—WATERTOWN — A Watertown mother and son charged with taking part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded not guilty to a nine-count federal indictment during an arraignment Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 55 and her son, Rafael Rondon, 23, were indicted Dec. 8 in U.S. District Court, District of Columbia, for their alleged roles in the riot, which included an intrusion by the pair into the suite of House Speaker Nancy P. Pelosi at the moment the congresswoman's laptop was stolen.

The third count of the indictment accuses the Rondons of theft of government property, identified in court documents as "one Hewlett-Packard laptop computer located in the offices of a member of the U.S. Congress."

A second count of theft of government property alleges that the pair stole "escape hoods with satchels," which are filtering respiratory protective devices kept in the Capitol for members of Congress and staff for self-rescue. The devices provide 30 minutes of protection from carbon monoxide, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear contaminants, according to a criminal complaint filed with the court.

They also face a count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds for allegedly entering the Capitol while then-Vice President Michael R. Pence was "temporarily visiting," without the pair having lawful authority to do so. They are further charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds while Vice President Pence was present "so that such conduct did in fact impede and disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business and official functions," according to the indictment.

A criminal complaint filed in the matter indicated the Rondons were identified inside the Capitol by photos taken by others at the scene. The FBI's Washington field office published a collection of images of individuals it was seeking to identify in connection with the Capitol riot. On May 4, the FBI received an electronic tip that identified Mrs. Mooney-Rondon and her son. A review of information received from their cell phone service provider allegedly placed the pair in the geographic area of the Capitol, including in its interior, on Jan. 6.

According to the complaint, Mrs. Mooney-Rondon told federal agents she entered the Senate gallery, where election results from the race between President Joseph R. Biden and former President Donald J. Trump were to be certified prior to the Capitol being overrun. She allegedly admitted that she took an escape hood from the gallery. She also showed agents pictures she had taken inside Speaker Pelosi's conference room, which coincided with time in which it is alleged Speaker Pelosi's laptop was stolen.

A status conference in the case is schedule in federal court Feb. 16, with the conference being held remotely.

Rafael Rondon faces a charge of possessing an unregistered sawed-off shotgun in June. That charge, which is pending in U.S. District Court, Syracuse. That charge is unrelated to the January incursion at the Capitol.