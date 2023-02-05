Watertown officer injured

Feb. 4—The 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office is looking into an alleged assault against a Watertown police officer.

The initial incident report has been handed over to the District Attorney's office after Watertown Police Department officer Donna Gray was allegedly pushed from behind by someone off of Tennessee Boulevard at 1:45 on Monday morning. Gray's knee was injured in the incident, and she was sent to the emergency room, where she was released after being put in a brace for 48 hours.

Gray is currently sidelined due to the injury but is not on any other sort of leave in relation to the incident.

"They're (the DA's office) are going to do their investigation," Watertown Assistant Police Chief Michael Henderlight said. "They're the ones that are going to be looking into it, but they're in the process of getting all videos and body cams compiled for an investigation."

It's standard for the Watertown Police Department to not lead the investigation and to let an unbiased party take over when an incident involves one of its officers.

"You don't want to show any partialities within the investigation," Henderlight said. "You want to get it (the information) from every side that you can. It's always best to have a second and third set of eyes interpret the information that you get to make sure you're on the right path of solving a crime."

The full account of events cannot be shared at this time.

More information will become available following the conclusion of the DA's investigation.