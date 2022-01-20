Watertown police identify officer facing discipline after crash that injured woman

A Watertown Police Department vehicle was involved in a crash on Monday afternoon.

Disciplinary action is pending against Watertown police officer Karter Lingen, 27, after a Monday afternoon crash in which one person was injured, according to information from the Watertown Police Department.

The officer also faces a citation or a charge, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Ligen was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor west on Third Avenue Northeast with lights and sirens on, per both the police department and Department of Public Safety. There was a collision with a 2011 Chevy Traverse when he entered the intersection of 11th Street and Third Avenue Northeast, according to both agencies.

The Traverse was driven by Dean Spooner, 80, Watertown, who was southbound on 11th Street. A charge or citation is also pending against him, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The Ford Police Interceptor went through a red light while pursuing another vehicle that was going over the speed limit, according to Watertown police. The Traverse had a green light at the intersection, according to police.

Spooner was uninjured. So were four female juveniles in his vehicle, ages 17, 12, 11 and 10. However, an unidentified 41-year old woman who was also a passenger was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Watertown with minor injuries, according to the state.

Ligen suffered minor injuries from the deployment of his airbag, according to the police news release.

The Watertown Police Department determined through an internal investigation that the officer violated departmental policies. Administrative disciplinary action is being taken in accordance with city and police department policies, according to the police release.

Because a police officer was involved in the wreck, the South Dakota Highway Patrol is involved in the investigation to determine if traffic laws were violated.

The wreck was reported at 2:50 p.m. Both drivers and all passengers were wearing seat belts, according to the Department of Public Safety.

