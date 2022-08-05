Watertown police investigating death of a juvenile on South Massey Street

Aug. 5—WATERTOWN — City police are investigating the death of a 13-year-old at 856 South Massey St. on Thursday afternoon.

Detective Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said city police responded to the incident after a report of a 13-year-old in cardiac arrest.

"We are currently holding the scene as an active scene pending investigation and medical exams," Sgt. Giaquinto said.

Sgt. Giaquinto said that whenever police respond to a scene where a juvenile is found dead, they go "above and beyond" so that there are no "questions left unanswered if we can avoid it."

No arrests were made and there are currently no charges filed, Sgt. Giaquinto said.

The investigation is continuing.