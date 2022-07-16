Watertown Police issue warning after two break-ins while residents were home

Police in Watertown are warning residents after a pair of recent break-ins that happened while people were home.

The break-ins happened Friday, July 15 on Barnard Avenue and Garfield Street.

Police said the Garfield Street break-in happened at 9:49 p.m., followed by the Barnard Avenue break-in about two hours later, around 11:48 p.m.

Investigators believe the suspects entered the homes through unlocked rear windows, one of which was on the second floor.

No one was injured, and nothing was taken, police said.

Residents who live in the area and have home surveillance are asked to report anything suspicious to the Watertown Police Department.

Police are also reminding residents to lock their doors and windows.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW