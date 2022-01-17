Watertown police say woman left kids alone for two days and nights

Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
Watertown police say a woman left two children, ages 9 and 11, home alone for two days and nights while she traveled out of state.

Kerry Lyn Caviasca, of 46 Judson St., was arrested Saturday on two counts each of risk of injury to a minor and second-degree reckless endangerment. Caviasca was released without having to post bail and is due in Waterbury Superior Court on Jan. 25.

The children were not hurt, Det. Mark Conway said. Asked where Caviasca went for the two days, Conway said he did not know. Police said Caviasca “is responsible for” the two children.

