Watertown police safely negotiate barricaded man out of residence; one arrested after allegedly obstructing scene

Feb. 24—WATERTOWN — An hours-long negotiation with police at a residence on Flower Avenue East ended with a man barricaded inside coming out safely.

Police responded to the residence on Flower Avenue East shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday. A team of negotiators, as well as members of the special response team with city police, were able to talk the man out of the house. No one else was inside and there were no firearms involved. The man inside eventually came out peacefully after a few hours.

During the negotiation, Willie R.A. Thompson, 35, 248 Flower Ave. E., was charged by city police with second-degree obstructing governmental administration. Mr. Thompson allegedly knew the man who was barricaded and attempted to enter the residence by kicking the door while police were actively negotiating.

He was processed in jail and then later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.