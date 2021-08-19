Watertown police searching for person of interest in apartment fire

Aug. 19—WATERTOWN — City police are attempting to locate a man who is a person of interest in connection with a fire at an apartment building on William Street on Thursday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., city police and fire responded to 121 William St., just off State Street, to the apartment building. City police said it appears a man started a fire inside one of the units and then fled the scene, but as of Thursday afternoon, the cause and circumstance were still under investigation.

They were attempting to locate the person of interest as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

City fire officials said they responded to the apartment unit and found the fire to be already extinguished and contained to a couch.

City police are continuing an investigation.

There were no injuries reported and the damage was minimal.