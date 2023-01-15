Watertown police searching for vehicle

Jan. 14—The Watertown Police Department is investigating an incident where a vehicle attempted to pull over a resident with flashing lights in the Watertown area.

Law enforcement was made aware of the incident after a post was made on social media. The poster wrote that a maroon sport-utility vehicle is attempting to pull over residents with red and blue flashing lights.

"To my knowledge, it didn't happen within the city limits," Watertown Police Department Assistant Chief Michael Henderlight said. "Nobody has called us and made a formal complaint on it other than what I've seen, but I am going to look into it."

The Watertown Police Department has consulted with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, and Henderlight is currently searching for the owner of the vehicle.

According to Henderlight, most police vehicles in Wilson County have lights that shine blue and white. If a resident suspects that the vehicle attempting to pull them over is not a police officer, Henderlight urges them to call 911.

"The safest thing to do is to call 911 and say, 'Someone is trying to pull me over,' " Henderlight said. "Once you call 911, that shows that you have sense, that you're not trying to flee or avoid being stopped. You're just wanting to do it for your safety."

The 911 operator can let the officer know why a concerned individual has not stopped and confirm with the concerned resident that the person attempting to pull them over is a law enforcement officer.

If a resident believes they are being followed, Henderlight discourages them from attempting to lose the vehicle behind them and to just immediately dial 911.

"Don't try to lose them, because if you wreck, then, it's double trouble," Henderlight said. "Don't get hurt because you're being followed. The best thing to do is to call."