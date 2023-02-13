Watertown police seek help ID’ing man who allegedly stole money from locker room during hockey games

Police in Watertown are turning to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly stole money from a locker room while a pair of high school hockey games were being played at an arena in town earlier this month.

Investigators on Monday released a surveillance image of a man who they say entered a locker room at John A. Ryan Skating Arena and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from game participants on the evening of Feb. 5.

Watertown High School was playing Arlington Catholic High School and Bridgewater-Raynham High School was squaring off with Newton South High School when the thefts occurred, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Watertown Police Detective Michael Martino at 617-972-600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

