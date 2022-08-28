Watertown resident arrested by city police in separate assault, trespassing cases

Aug. 28—WATERTOWN — A homeless man was arrested Thursday in Watertown in connection with separate trespassing and assault cases, according to city police.

Detective Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said that Shawn J. Adams, entered a person's residence without permission at about 1 a.m. Aug. 18. After leaving the residence, police said an altercation ensued which resulted in Mr. Adams breaking a mirror over the resident's head, injuring them.

Mr. Adams has prior criminal convictions which resulted in the charges being upgraded to felony assault due to a weapon being involved and felony weapons charges, according to Sgt. Giaquinto.

In a separate instance, Mr. Adams stole items from 350 Winslow St. on June 16, city police say.

Mr. Adams was located Thursday while city police were investigating a different trespass complaint. Police say that Mr. Adams, along with Kara A. Hall, 30, a homeless city resident, entered 418 Clay St. and was apprehended nearby.

Because of prior felonies, Mr. Adams was held pending an appearance in Jefferson County Court on Friday, Sgt. Giaquinto said.