Watertown woman arrested for meth possession, other crimes after high-speed chase: Sheriff

A Watertown woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations after she led Codington County officers on a high-speed chase before driving into a cornfield and fleeing on foot, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

On Tuesday around 10:35 p.m., a deputy saw a black Chevy Impala traveling southbound on Interstate 29 without a license plate and weaving on the roadway near mile marker 180, according to the release. A traffic stop was initiated, and the vehicle stopped on the Watertown offramp. As a deputy approached the vehicle, the suspect drove away at high speed, per the release. A pursuit began as the vehicle returned to the interstate traveling north before taking Exit 180.

The vehicle continued westbound on 26th Avenue at speeds around 80 mph. Near Dakota Sioux Casino, the vehicle went off the road on 450th Avenue and into a standing cornfield, where it drove until it became stuck, according to the release.

Codington County Search and Rescue deployed drones over the field to locate the vehicle and any suspects. By the time the deputies got to the vehicle, it was unoccupied.

Methamphetamine was found inside the vehicle, along with items of paraphernalia and scales, according to authorities.

The female driver was arrested for aggravated eluding, reckless driving, speeding, stop sign violations, lane driving, distribution of a controlled substance, possession controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction, per the release.

The woman also had a $2,000 warrant for her arrest issued by Minnehaha County for cruelty to a minor and is currently in custody, according to the release.

The Codington County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Codington County Search and Rescue and the Watertown Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Watertown woman leads deputy on high speed chase, arrested for meth