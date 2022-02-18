Waterville 18-year-old charged with making explosive devices

Feb. 18—An 18-year-old Waterville man is facing a federal charge of possessing explosive devices after he told FBI agents he had taped fireworks together to get a "bigger boom," according to court documents.

Xavier Pelkey allegedly had the devices in a backpack in his bedroom, which FBI agents found when they visited his apartment on Feb. 11 after obtaining a search warrant.

Pelkey was arrested that day and has been detained temporarily.

Information on what led investigators to Pelkey is not included in court documents.

The U.S Attorney's office for Maine has asked that he be held without bail while his case is resolved.

A hearing to determine if there are conditions under which he can be released is expected to be held next week.

Pelkey's attorney, Christopher MacLean of Camden, on Friday described his client as "an intelligent young man with a bright future ahead of him."

"Mr. Pelkey is taking these allegations very seriously, and we will have more to say about the matter later," MacLean said.

If convicted, Pelkey faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.