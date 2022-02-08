Waterville contractor allegedly took $115,000 from 23 victims and never did the work

Feb. 8—A Fairfield man who allegedly took more than $100,000 in down payments for work he never did has been indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury on one count of Class B theft.

Tony Glidden, 34, owner of Mainely Roofing and Siding in Waterville, defrauded 23 people in six counties out of $115,275 between Sept. 1, 2020, and Sept. 6, 2021, according to the indictment.

He is scheduled to be arraigned remotely Monday, Feb. 14, at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta. Glidden is expected to plead not guilty.

Glidden was arrested by the Kennebec County Sheriff's office in March 2021 and charged with Class D home repair fraud and Class B theft by deception after an 83-year-old Belgrade woman allegedly gave him $25,000 to replace the windows in her home. The total job was quoted at $39,000 but no materials were purchased and no work was done, the sheriff's office said in March.

Sheriff Ken Mason urged people who had paid Glidden for work never completed to contact his office.

Because the investigation uncovered possible victims in Penobscot, Kennebec, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Waldo and Somerset counties, the Maine attorney general's office is prosecuting the case.

Caleigh Milton, Glidden's Portland attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Glidden remains free on $2,500 unsecured bail.

If convicted, Glidden faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. He also could be ordered to pay restitution.