Watervliet Police: Ballston Spa woman charged connected to newborn's remains; Faces felony concealment count

Nov. 24—WATERVLIET — A Ballston Spa woman has been charged in connection with remains of a newborn baby found buried in a Watervliet yard in June, police said.

Kyleigh J. Sawyer, 23, of Ballston Spa, was charged with one count of concealment of a human corpse, a felony.

The charge marks the conclusion of the investigation, police said.

The investigation began June 25, when police received credible information that a newborn baby had been buried in the yard of a residence on 13th Street in Watervliet, police said.

Police evidence technicians, along with the state police Forensic Identification Unit then methodically searched the yard and exhumed several small bones from a shallow grave, which appeared to have been there for an extended period of time, police said.

Forensic analysis then determined the remains were those of a newborn child, police said.

An "exhaustive investigation" then ensued and resulted in the charged filed against Sawyer, whom police determined to have been the baby's mother.

Sawyer was arrested Tuesday, arraigned and released to return to court later.

"Although the investigation has concluded, the healing surrounding the death of this precious newborn will continue for a lifetime," Watervliet Police Chief Joseph L. Centanni said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the particulars regarding this baby's death may never be known but the devastation it caused throughout our community is unquestionable. The Watervliet Police Department will continue to work tirelessly to bring those responsible for these types of unconscionable acts to justice."

