Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insiders Have Been Selling

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Watkin Jones Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Mark Jones sold UK£7.5m worth of shares at a price of UK£1.95 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of UK£2.15, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. Even though it doesn’t necessarily mean anything, that’s certainly not a positive sign, in our book. When an insider sells below the current price, it does tend to make us wonder about the current valuation. We note that the biggest single sale was only 50% of Mark Jones’s holding. Mark Jones was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

AIM:WJG Insider Trading January 14th 19 More

Insider Ownership of Watkin Jones

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Watkin Jones insiders own 2.9% of the company, worth about UK£15m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Watkin Jones Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Watkin Jones insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Watkin Jones in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it’s good to see that insiders own shares in the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

