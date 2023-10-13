Watkins lifts England to friendly win over Australia as Henderson booed

England's understudies earned a 1-0 win against Australia thanks to Ollie Watkins' second half strike, but Jordan Henderson was booed by fans during Friday's friendly at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate fielded an experimental side as he rested the majority of the players likely to feature in Tuesday's crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy, which could seal England's place at next year's tournament.

Few of Southgate's reserves made a convincing case to feature in the Italy game in a largely underwhelming performance.

Aston Villa striker Watkins has no chance of starting ahead of England captain Harry Kane -- who was rested for this match -- but he did at least remind Southgate of his predatory instincts with a clinical finish.

There was dissent toward Henderson as England's stand-in skipper was jeered by the Wembley crowd when he was substituted in the second half.

The Al-Ettifaq midfielder's England inclusion has been controversial following his switch to Saudi Arabia, with critics claiming he has let down the LGBTQ+ community after previously expressing support for them.

While England and Australia have fierce cricket and rugby rivalries, there is far less enmity between the nations on the football pitch given their lack of matches against each other.

This was just the eighth meeting, with Australia winning only once in a 2003 friendly when 17-year-old Wayne Rooney made his England debut.

Nothing so notable will linger in the memory from this drab encounter, which appropriately finished to swathes of empty seats as fans made an early exit.

Henderson, Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold were the only players with more than 10 caps in Southgate's starting line-up and it showed in the incoherent display.

Among the new faces in England's unfamiliar line-up were Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, making his debut in a back four featuring fellow international novices Lewis Dunk and Fikayo Tomori.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah made a quiet debut as a second half substitute, while West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen showed little of the quality that makes him a key player for the Europa Conference League holders.

In their first clash for seven years, Australia threatened an early opener through Keanu Baccus, whose 25-yard curler drew a good save from Johnstone.

Easily finding space to meet Cameron Burgess's cross, Mitchell Duke volleyed just wide from 12 yards to underline Australia's ability to trouble England's new-look defence.

Kye Rowles fired over from close-range after England made a hash of clearing Martin Boyle's corner.

England briefly sparked into life when James Maddison's superb pass split the Australia defence, sending Watkins racing around keeper Mat Ryan for a low shot that hit the far post.

Australia's composed display was almost rewarded on the stroke of half-time as Dunk cleared Ryan Strain's shot off the line after Boyle's pass carved open the fragile hosts.

Having escaped unscathed from their lacklustre first half, England took the lead in the 57th minute.

Grealish deftly controlled Alexander-Arnold's high ball into the area and smashed a low shot that the sliding Watkins converted from close-range.

