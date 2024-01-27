Watkins scores 29, Forbes adds 22 and No. 11 USC turns back Washington State 70-62

Southern California guard JuJu Watkins, center, shoots as Washington State center Alex Covill, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 29 points with seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks and No. 11 USC held off Washington State 70-62 on Friday night.

McKenzie Forbes added 22 points for the Trojans (14-3, 4-3 Pac-12 Conference), who ended a two-game losing streak. Watkins, a freshman who missed one game this season, has led USC in scoring in every game she has played.

Tara Wallack scored 21 points for the Cougars (14-6, 3-4) and Eleonora Villa had 12. Leading scores Charlisse Leger-Walker and Bella Murekatete, who both average 14-plus points, combined for 13.

USC led by 21 in the middle of the third quarter and by 16 with 4 1/2 minutes to go but the Cougars went on a 9-1 run to finish the game.

Watkins poured in 21 points in the first half and Forbes added 13 as the Trojans raced to a 43-25 lead.

Watkins hit a game-opening jumper and had a 3-pointer that made it 10-0 and she hit a jumper as time expired for a 21-12 lead after one quarter.

Forbes hit a 3-pointer that put the lead in double figures for good at 34-22. Two free throws by Watkins and her second three-point play before Kaitlyn Davis hit a layup in the closing seconds pushed the lead to 18.

Forbes had three 3s as the Trojans were 5 of 10 and Watkins was 6 of 6 from the foul line and the team 8 of 10. Washington State was 4 of 14 behind the arc, made just three free throws and were outrebounded by 10.

A 3-pointer by Taylor Bigby and a free throw by Rayah Marshall put USC up 51-30 near the mid-point of the third quarter but the Cougars went on a 12-3 run to close within 54-42 entering the fourth quarter. The Trojans went 1 of 13 from the floor after Bigby's 3-pointer.

Forbes had the first four points of the fourth quarter for a 16-point lead and Watkins hit a 3 at the 4:38 mark to make it 69-53.

Washington State is at No. 2 UCLA on Sunday when Washington plays at USC.

