Watkinsville man charged with distributing child pornography

A Watkinsville man was arrested Tuesday at his home on 10 counts of child exploitation. The charges also include distribution of child pornography.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that Gerald Glen Fleming, 74, of Northwest Woods was arrested during an afternoon raid on his home by GBI agents and Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies, who arrived with a search warrant.

Fleming, an Athens native who attended UGA, is known in the local music scene and his business involvement in a recording studio.

The arrest of the musician, who has participated in live concerts in Athens over the years, came following an investigation by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

The unit reported it received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the distribution of child porn material from a location in Oconee County.

As a consequence, a search warrant was obtained for Fleming’s home and officers seized “numerous electronic devices," according to the GBI.

The materials seized provided evidence that Fleming possessed and distributed child sexual abuse materials that shows minors involved in sexual conduct, the GBI reported.

Fleming remained in the Oconee County Jail without bond on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the investigation may contact the GBI at (404) 270-8870 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-597-8477.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: GBI arrests Watkinsville musician on child porn charges