Update: Watonwan County Jail inmate escapes from custody

Oct. 31—ST. JAMES — An inmate escaped from the Watonwan County Jail Monday evening.

Leonardo Lopez Jr., 36, escaped just before 7 p.m., according to a news release.

Deputies searched areas in St. James with help from the St. James and Madelia police departments and a K-9 unit from New Ulm.

Lopez's location was unknown Monday night.

Anyone who sees Lopez or knows of his whereabouts should call 911. Police say the public should not try to approach or apprehend him.

Watonwan County Sheriff Jared Bergeman is requesting members of the public with installed security cameras to report any suspicious activity on footage recently filmed.

The county jail roster shows Lopez was booked in jail in August on charges of failure to register as a predatory offender and fleeing a police officer.