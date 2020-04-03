Watoto Children's Choir Remains In USA In Social Isolation

TAMPA, Fla., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, six Watoto Children's Choirs were touring various parts of the world before news of a global pandemic.

In light of the rapidly changing situation with COVID-19, we worked hard to get all of our choirs back home to Uganda. Two of these teams that were touring the UK and Canada were able to return to Uganda before the borders closed as a security measure to contain the virus. Upon arrival, each choir was immediately placed in separate government-approved quarantine facilities.

Since then, we found out that some of our children and adult chaperones from the choir that returned from the UK, have tested positive for the coronavirus. With mild symptoms, they were isolated from the other members, and are being closely monitored by the Ministry of Health in Uganda. None of the children or their adult chaperones in the choir who returned from Canada showed any signs of the virus.

The members of the choir that were on tour in the USA continue to be healthy and safe, without any signs or symptoms of the virus. They are in isolation and await the reopening of the Ugandan borders, before they can return home.

The children, mothers and staff members who live on the Watoto villages in Uganda are safe, healthy and remain unexposed to the coronavirus. We are taking every precaution to ensure everyone stays that way.

We thank all of our Watoto friends, partners and sponsors around the world who have and continue to stand by our side.

ABOUT WATOTO

The Watoto family is made up of people from all over the world who are working together to ensure that the forgotten have a place to belong. In a time of civil war, we planted a local church in Kampala, Uganda to speak hope and life to the nation. Since then, we have placed thousands of orphans in families and empowered thousands of vulnerable women to care for themselves and their families. We've also rescued vulnerable babies and former child soldiers and sent children's choirs across six continents.

In over 35 years, the challenges facing Africa have changed, but our vision remains the same. We are a local church, committed to celebrating Christ and caring for community.

