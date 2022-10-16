What Is Watsco, Inc.'s (NYSE:WSO) Share Price Doing?

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$305 and falling to the lows of US$241. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Watsco's current trading price of US$241 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Watsco’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Watsco?

Great news for investors – Watsco is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $302.78, but it is currently trading at US$241 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Watsco’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Watsco generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Watsco, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 6.4%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since WSO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WSO for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy WSO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Watsco has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

