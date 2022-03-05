Watsco, Inc.'s (NYSE:WSO) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 6.1% over the last week. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Watsco's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Watsco is:

25% = US$499m ÷ US$2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.25 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Watsco's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Watsco has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 14% net income growth seen by Watsco over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing Watsco's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 13% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is WSO worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether WSO is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Watsco Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 94% (or a retention ratio of 6.3%) for Watsco suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Watsco has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 73% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Watsco has some positive attributes. Especially the growth in earnings which was backed by an impressive ROE. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be negligible. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

