Watson goes to Washington: Mayor makes case to U.S. House subcommittee for transit funding

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson at the groundbreaking ceremony for the West Gate expansion at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Wednesday August 30, 2023. Watson testified on Nov. 29, 2023, at a U.S. House subcommittee hearing, making a plea for federal funding for transportation in Texas.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson traveled to the nation's capital on Wednesday and made a plea for federal funds to improve Texas' transit system.

Speaking to the U.S. House subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials, Watson told national lawmakers that receiving federal dollars would improve quality of life and promote economic growth in the Central-Texas region and the "Texas triangle" — the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Houston and San Antonio.

"We desperately need to improve multimodal mobility between our cities and metropolitan areas that are the bedrock of our state's thriving economy," Watson said.

The funds would come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act), which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021 and earmarks billions to go toward public transit across the country.

New Jersey Rep. Donald Payne said Wednesday that more than $4.6 billion from Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) programs will soon be awarded, including those from a corridor identification program, which has 92 proposals from 33 states being considered.

Watson said during Wednesday's hearing the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDot) had applied for the FRA's corridor identification and development plan program for improvements to intercity passenger rail along the Texas triangle.

"I would argue that the Texas triangle is the lowest hanging fruit in the nation for improving intercity passenger rail service," Watson said Wednesday. "Projections show that the developing passenger rail service in that triangle will produce robust ridership with a relatively modest capital investment."

Payne said that the announcement of the awards is expected by the end of the year.

Transportation projects underway in Austin, state of Texas

During Wednesday's hearing, Watson spoke about the tens-of-billions of dollars both the city of Austin and the state of Texas are funneling into highways, airports, roads and transit projects.

"However, the highways and airports connecting Texas cities simply can't keep up with the demands of our state's economy and the mobility needs of its people," Watson said. "I'm glad that federal agencies and Amtrak and TxDOT and Texas cities and counties are looking to improve intercity passenger rail service in Texas."

As the hearing continued, Watson fielded questions from House members on the subcommittee ― some Austin specific, and some about the state of transportation in Texas.

One lawmaker asked Watson if increased intercity passenger rails in the San Antonio and Austin area would affect quality of life as the two metropolitan areas inch closer together.

"We know that workforce goes back and forth between our two cities," Watson said. "In terms of work and careers and the quality of life of people, it would make a difference."

Another lawmaker asked Watson how investing in Amtrak and other federal grant programs would help improve customer experiences.

Watson responded: "Upgrading those stations — so that they actually provide service as opposed to just being a building where you gather before you get on a train or get off the train — those sorts of things will make a difference and will increase the ridership."

Another subcommittee member posed questions to the panel about the possibility of building a high-speed rail between Houston and Dallas.

Watson said he likes the idea of having transit between the two large metro-areas.

"What's going to be required is up front collaboration, upfront recognizing the risk and analyzing those completely," Watson said. "I think the opportunity that Amtrak also provides as part of that is one that we ought to clearly look at because of what can be done, perhaps more rapidly."

Watson was one of four testifying at Wednesday's hearing. Others testifying represented CSX Railroad, the Hoover Institution and the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority.

