Watson relents to giving DNA sample

Jul. 7—PLAINS TWP. — Surrounded by several detectives and police officers, John Vincent Watson eventually submitted to providing his saliva when given a search warrant for a DNA sample on Wednesday.

Watson, 46, of Main Street, Luzerne, vigorously refused to open his mouth telling law enforcement officers his DNA is already on record while claiming the search warrant was illegal.

The scene inside District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo's courtroom in Plains Township continued for 10 minutes until Watson submitted to providing his saliva.

Watson was before Spagnuolo for a preliminary hearing on charges he abducted a teenage girl and sexually assaulted her for three days in October. The girl was saved by Plains Township police finding her at the Red Roof Inn on Oct. 25.

Watson was captured riding a train in Cleveland by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Dec. 23.

Prior to the hearing, Watson claimed his incarceration is violating his rights and boasted a police detective forged a judge's signature on his arrest warrant and other search warrants.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce previously said Watson abducted the girl on Union Street in Luzerne on Oct. 22 and took her to the apartment of William Smiley, 49, on Main Street, in Luzerne.

Investigators alleged Watson and Smiley took turns sexually assaulting the girl in a bathroom.

Watson then forced the girl back into his vehicle, forcing her to smoke marijuana and consume alcohol, court records say.

For the next several days, Watson sexually assaulted the girl inside his vehicle and the motel where the girl found the room's phone hidden in a refrigerator and called 911.

The girl appeared on video but her testimony was not required as Watson waived his right to a preliminary hearing, sending charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, corruption of minors, indecent exposure, indecent assault and terroristic threats to county court.

Watson's attorney, Allyson L. Kacmarski, requested bail noting Watson is being held without bail on federal child pornography charges.

Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger opposed any bail describing the offenses to the girl as "horrific and nightmarish."

Spagnuolo denied Kacmarski's request resulting in no bail being set.

Immediately after the hearing ended, detectives presented Watson with the search warrant for his DNA sample resulting in his refusal until he relented.

Smiley, 50, is facing five child related sex charges in county court.