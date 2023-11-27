Watson: It's time to make another life-changing decision

Three years ago, almost to the date, I rediscovered my blood does, indeed, bleed Hoosier red.

Transplanted from Indiana into the deep south when I was 10, I moved away from four living grandparents and scores of cousins I saw nearly every week – all of us running through snap bean fields and getting tan from the rich loam soil.

Deanna Miller Watson, getting help from her father, Larry Miller, to blow out the one candle on her first-birthday cake, in Clarksville, Ind., Feb. 6, 1967, announced she's retiring as editor of the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Muncie Star Press and Richmond Pal-Item.

Nightly rituals included checking our heads for ticks.

Those were grand days where I didn’t go a week without seeing someone who shared my DNA or, better yet, my Miller blue eyes.

Adolescence and college in the Peach State gave me a southern accent that adds four more syllables to sweet tea and an obsession for the University of Georgia, the only school where I applied and, blissfully, attended.

A rom-com courtship and marriage to a soon-to-be college professor took me to Texas, where everything truly is bigger and where any family I had, I chose.

I fell into a life in Texas much like I stumbled into a career in a newsroom, where I’ve been for four decades. My degree from the University of Georgia is in public relations and marketing, but a job as a cub reporter was the only thing I could find in the fall of 1992, my husband’s first semester as a professor.

An editor took a chance on me, and for 32 years, a newsroom has been my home away from home.

Three years ago, when the country was locked down and focused on a world-wide pandemic, something deep within me stirred. I can’t explain it, not now and certainly not then, when I told friends and colleagues I wanted to go back to Indiana.

To work. To reconnect with my family. To rediscover my roots.

In these three years, I’ve done just that.

The journey from Texas to Indiana, after first leaving the state nearly 45 years earlier, was the right decision. The shock to the system seemed the appropriate response – for me – to the isolation of a shutdown.

We’d already visited Indiana earlier that year, dropping off our younger daughter at Indiana University to start her freshman year in a global pandemic. She’d decided, at 8 years old during a trip to see grandparents, her blood might also bleed Hoosier red – crimson and cream, to be exact.

Something within her stirred as well. Her decision looks brilliant as she enters her last semester in Bloomington.

Little did she know, or any of us Watsons, that her mother would follow her to Indiana three months later.

Funny how things happen, right? A supervisor called me in late 2020 and asked, “Hey, weren’t you born in Indiana?”

Yes, I said. Random, I thought.

Lafayette, he said. Lafayette, I asked.

To Lafayette, I said yes. The position also came with being the editor in Muncie and Richmond.

These three communities came in my life when I needed them most. Professionally, I was reenergized by a new set of outstanding journalists dedicated to a craft that doesn’t always return the love. Every day, they show that dedication.

They don't need me to continue that dedication.

I’ve been blessed.

In these communities, I discovered kindred souls who share my never-met-a-stranger tendencies. I’ve yet to meet a truly mean person. Even the Purdue loyalist who “booed” at me when I ran to pick up a pizza in an IU sweatshirt – rookie mistake – changed his tune when I told him, “Well, she got a big scholarship.”

Meanness is out there, but I was shown anything but that.

Three years, almost to the date, it’s time for me to move again. To leave Indiana. To retire from journalism.

In December, I’ll pack up and head back to Texas, where my husband, who traveled countless times back and forth to support my career, will finish out his own in a few years or so.

It’s time for me to move again. I leave with a U-Haul full of blessings, of treasured memories both professional and personal.

I leave knowing one thing, though. With tearful Miller blue eyes, my blood will always bleed Hoosier red.

Deanna Watson, until Dec. 15, 2023, is the editor of The Journal & Courier, The Muncie Star Press and the Richmond Palladium-Item. Follow her on X at deannawatson66.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Watson: It's time to make another life-changing decision