Watsontown couple accused of murder ask for bail, face likely May trial

Mar. 10—SUNBURY — Two of three Watsontown residents accused of beating a man to death and burying his body on a borough property may go to trial in May.

Thomas Allen Huffman, 44, and Dorothy Mae Huffman, 45, a married couple, and their nephew, Kayden Curtis Koser, 17, all of 415 Groover Road, face homicide charges after state police said the three beat 55-year-old Richard Leroy Jameson II to death with fists and a wooden paddle and then buried him in a wooded area behind the house in 2020.

The Huffmans, who are in jail with no bail, appeared in Northumberland County Court Thursday for pre-trial motions, including asking President Judge Paige Rosini for a bail modification.

Rosini heard the motions and said she will make a decision at a later date.

Rosini also said the trial may occur in May pending other issues that may pop up.

State police began the investigation July 11 after they were tipped off by a person who had received information about what happened in the home from a woman who witnessed it.

Troopers allege Thomas Huffman and Koser wrapped Jameson in a bed comforter, carried him outside and buried him with lime behind the house in a wooded area described as "the island," a portion of land located northwest of the residence and surrounded by cornfields, police said.

According to court documents, Dorothy Huffman confessed to knowing that Jameson had been assaulted in her house, which led to his death. She also stated that she knew Jameson was buried in the woods behind her residence, troopers said. She admitted to having struck Jameson during the assault several times with the wooden paddle on the night of his death, according to court documents.

Thomas Huffman, who arrived at his residence during the search warrant execution, was also detained and questioned. Huffman led police to the back of the property in a heavily wooded area and indicated a spot on the ground where Jameson was buried, according to troopers.

Thomas Huffman admitted to striking Jameson several times with his fists and a wooden paddle on the night of his death. He confessed to carrying Jameson's body, digging the grave and burying Jameson with Koser's help, state police said.