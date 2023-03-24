Watsontown man pleads guilty to third-degree murder

Mar. 24—SUNBURY — One of the Watsontown residents accused of beating a man to death and burying the body on their property has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.

Thomas Allen Huffman, 44, entered the plea this morning in Northumberland County Court.

His wife, Dorothy Mae Huffman, 45, has also been charged and awaiting further court action.

The Huffmans, who lived at 415 Groover Road, were charged by state police with beating 55-year-old Richard Leroy Jameson II to death with fists and a wooden paddle and then burying the body in a wooded area behind the house in 2020.

State police began the investigation July 11 after they were tipped off by a person who had received information about what happened in the home from a woman who witnessed it.

