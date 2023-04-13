Watsontown teen who allegedly shot trooper faces additional charges

Apr. 13—WATDONTOWN — A 19-year-old borough man already facing two felony counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer has had additional felony aggravated assault and drug charges filed, according to Watsontown police.

Hunter Shaheen, of East 4th Street, remains hospitalized in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound on Wednesday. Police say he shot at and struck a state trooper in an incident around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The injured trooper was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon after suffering a non-life-threatening leg wound, police said.

State police at Milton said the trooper was assisting a Watsontown Borough police officer on a reported domestic dispute.

On Thursday Watstontown police charged Shaheen with felony aggravated assault and possession with the intent to deliver after officers said they discovered a bag of dried psychedelic mushrooms, various scales and other drug paraphernalia, according to police.

The incident began when officers arrived at the East 4th Street home Wednesday morning. Police spoke to Shaheen's relative who said the teen was involved in a domestic dispute with a girlfriend and that he left on foot and was holding a firearm, police said.

Watsontown Police began to look for Shaheen and also discovered the teen had a .44 caliber handgun and had multiple firearm cases inside his bedroom, police said.

After police were unable to locate Shaheen, they requested assistance from the state police, according to court documents. Watsontown police were eventually directed to the area of 8th Street Drive, near the intersection with Merrill Drive, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, police said.

When the individual was determined to be Shaheen, police approached him and the teen allegedly took off running to an adjacent field, police said.

The trooper drove his marked vehicle into the field before exiting and pursuing Shaheen on foot, according to court documents.

According to police, Shaheen was holding a handgun and a witness overheard law enforcement give Shaheen commands to drop the firearm.

Shaheen proceeded to fire an unknown number of rounds at the trooper, and the trooper was struck by one round in the area of his upper leg, police said.

The trooper then returned fire to stop Shaheen from shooting and Shaheen was struck and fell to the ground while the trooper retreated to his vehicle to attend to his own wound, according to court documents.

Shaheen will be arraigned before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl in the coming days.