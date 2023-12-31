Watsontown teen who police say shot trooper will head to trial in 2024

Dec. 31—SUNBURY — An April shooting in Watsontown led to an injured state trooper and a 19-year-old jailed with no bail.

Hunter Shaheen, of East 4th Street, Watsontown, faces two felony counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, an additional felony aggravated assault, and drug charges.

Shaheen shot at and struck a state trooper in an April incident in the borough, police allege. The injured trooper suffered a non-life-threatening leg wound during the exchange of fire, police said.

The trooper was preliminarily cleared of the shooting by Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.

State police said the trooper was assisting a Watsontown Borough police officer in response to a reported domestic dispute.

Officers arrived at the East 4th Street home and spoke to Shaheen's relative, who said the teen was involved in a domestic dispute with a girlfriend and that he left on foot and was holding a firearm, police said.

Watsontown Police began to look for Shaheen and also discovered the teen had a .44 caliber handgun and had multiple firearm cases inside his bedroom, police said.

After police were unable to locate Shaheen, they requested assistance from the state police, according to court documents. Watsontown police were eventually directed to the area of 8th Street Drive, near the intersection with Merrill Drive, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, police said.

When the individual was identified as Shaheen, police approached him and the teen allegedly took off running to an adjacent field, police said.

According to police, Shaheen was holding a handgun and a witness overheard law enforcement give Shaheen commands to drop the firearm. Shaheen proceeded to fire an unknown number of rounds at the trooper, and the trooper was struck by one round in the area of his upper leg, police said.

The trooper then returned fire to stop Shaheen from shooting and Shaheen was struck and fell to the ground while the trooper retreated to his vehicle to attend to his own wound, according to court documents.

Shaheen will head to trial in 2024.