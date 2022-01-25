Watsonville Offers Assistance Ordering Free COVID-19 Tests

WATSONVILLE, CA —The Watsonville Senior Center is helping residents with limited or no internet access place an order for free COVID-19 testing kits from the government.

Last week, the federal government announced that every household in the country would be able to receive four free rapid antigen testing kits per household. Kits can be ordered online at covidtests.gov. Tests will be delivered through the United States Post Office, and should take 7-12 days to arrive.

To request assistance from the Senior Center, call 831-768-3279.

Test appointments can also be made through the County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency website.

