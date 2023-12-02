Watton homes evacuated over 'suspicious object'

A leisure centre has been opened for affected residents to attend

About 30 homes were evacuated and an explosives team was called after a "suspicious object" was discovered.

Emergency services were called after a metal object was found during tree works in Watton, Norfolk, on Friday afternoon, police said.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was at the scene in Shetland Drive.

Officers put a 100m (330ft) cordon in place, but late on Friday night, officers said "emergency services" were scaled back.

Evacuated residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.

A small cordon remained in place, but road closures were lifted.

Watton Sports Centre on Dereham Road, was available for affected residents - Breckland Council said.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830