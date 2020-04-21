Should Watts International Maritime Engineering Limited (HKG:2258) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Today we'll take a closer look at Watts International Maritime Engineering Limited (HKG:2258) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. On the other hand, investors have been known to buy a stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

Watts International Maritime Engineering has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so investors might be curious about its 4.6% yield. Some simple analysis can offer a lot of insights when buying a company for its dividend, and we'll go through this below.

SEHK:2258 Historical Dividend Yield April 21st 2020 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. Looking at the data, we can see that 25% of Watts International Maritime Engineering's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. This is a medium payout level that leaves enough capital in the business to fund opportunities that might arise, while also rewarding shareholders. Besides, if reinvestment opportunities dry up, the company has room to increase the dividend.

While the above analysis focuses on dividends relative to a company's earnings, we do note Watts International Maritime Engineering's strong net cash position, which will let it pay larger dividends for a time, should it choose.

Consider getting our latest analysis on Watts International Maritime Engineering's financial position here.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. This company has been paying a dividend for less than 2 years, which we think is too soon to consider it a reliable dividend stock. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 79% per year over this time.

Watts International Maritime Engineering has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

Dividend Growth Potential

Examining whether the dividend is affordable and stable is important. However, it's also important to assess if earnings per share (EPS) are growing. Over the long term, dividends need to grow at or above the rate of inflation, in order to maintain the recipient's purchasing power. EPS have fallen -24% over the last 12 months. That's not great to see, but there could be a number of reasons for this. Should the decline continue, we would become concerned. Any one year of performance can be misleading for a variety of reasons, so we wouldn't like to form any strong conclusions based on these numbers alone.

We'd also point out that Watts International Maritime Engineering issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Regularly issuing new shares can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Conclusion